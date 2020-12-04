Nashville nurse shot and killed while driving to work, police say

A hospital nurse was shot and killed on the highway as she drove to work in Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Twenty-six year old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman was on Interstate 440 driving to her 7 p.m. ET Thursday shift at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed, police said.
Her gray Mazda CX-5 SUV was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440 at 8:52 p.m.
Kaufman died at the scene, the police said.
Any members of the public with information are asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.
MNPD did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.