Nashville nurse shot and killed while driving to work, police say

A hospital nurse was shot and killed on the highway as she drove to work in Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Twenty-six year old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman was on Interstate 440 driving to her 7 p.m. ET Thursday shift at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed, police said.

The gunfire that killed Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, on I-440 Thursday night likely occurred btwn 6 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. She was on the way to work at St. Thomas West Hospital for a shift that began at 7 p.m. See unusual activity on I-440 Thur evening? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/9OVWugzast — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020

Her gray Mazda CX-5 SUV was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440 at 8:52 p.m.

Kaufman died at the scene, the police said.

Any members of the public with information are asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

MNPD did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.