Metropolitan Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, a hospital nurse who was found shot dead in her car on a Tennessee interstate last week.

MNPD tweeted that Devaunte L. Hill, a 21-year-old East Nashville resident, is being charged with criminal homicide in connection with Kaufman's killing. He was arrested by a SWAT team early Friday morning.

"Hill was brought into police headquarters where he was interviewed by Homicide unit detectives Chris Dickerson and Jefferson Hughes, and without going into detail, which I cannot do at this point, he gave a statement implicating himself in Caitlyn's murder," Police Chief John Drake said Friday, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

On December 3, Kaufman was fatally shot in her car. Police found her gray Mazda CX-5 SUV stopped on the highway shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440 at 8:52 p.m.

Kaufman was driving to her 7 p.m. ET Thursday shift at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed, police said.