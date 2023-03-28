The Nashville school shooter warned that "something bad is about to happen" in messages to a former middle school basketball teammate before opening fire Monday at The Covenant School.

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at the private Christian school.

"This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life," wrote Audrey Hale, the person police identified as the shooter.

Hale is transgender, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. In the first message sent to Patton, Hale signed it as "Audrey (Aiden)."

Patton responded to the message, writing: "Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you."

In subsequent messages, Hale talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that "my family doesn't know what I'm about to do."

"One day this will make more sense," Hale wrote. "I've left more than enough evidence behind."

Hale then warned: "But something bad is about to happen. Forgive me."

Patton, of Nashville, attended Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School with Hale. She said the messages were alarming and she sent them to her father and asked if she should contact someone.

"He text back, 'YES' in all caps. So after that, that's when I started making calls," she told NBC's "Nightly News."

The first call she said she made was to the suicide prevention hotline, which instructed her to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The office told her to call a non-emergency number.

Patton said she was told someone would come out to her home. By the time they showed up hours later, she had already left for a meeting. Patton later learned that Hale was responsible for the shooting

"I'm trying to still understand ... Just to learn that I received a message before, it's just like 'Wow,'" she said. "Just pray, just pray."

Patton said the last time she saw Hale was a few weeks ago at a painting event to celebrate a mutual friend who died in a car crash. Nothing about Hale seemed amiss, Patton said.

She's now trying to cope with what happened. "I'm speechless," she said.

Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting. The children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, who were all 9 years old. Substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, school head Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61, were also killed, police said.

Authorities said Hale — armed with two AR-style weapons, a handgun and "significant ammunition" — shot through a locked school door to gain entrance. Police received their first call about the shooter at 10:13 a.m. local time.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said when officers arrived they heard gunshots coming from the second floor and "immediately went to the gunfire." Body camera footage released Tuesday morning by police shows the moment police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed the shooter.

A motive remains unclear, although the police chief said "resentment" may have played a role in the attack. Hale, 28, previously attended the private Christian school. Former headmaster Bill Campbell said he remembered Hale as a third-grader in 2005 and a fourth-grader in 2006, and believes Hale transferred after that school year.

"There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school," Drake told Lester Holt of NBC News.

Authorities said Hale carefully planned the attack with detailed maps and surveillance and left behind writings that are being studied by local and federal investigators. There were also indications that Hale had planned to target other locations, Drake said.