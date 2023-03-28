The former Christian school student who gunned down six people, including three children, hid weapons in the family home, unbeknownst to the shooter's parents who didn't want their troubled child to be armed, Nashville police said Tuesday.

Audrey Hale, 28, legally purchased seven weapons from five local stores, and sold one of those firearms, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

Hale had been under a doctor's care for an undisclosed "emotional disorder," the chief said.

"Her parents felt like that she should not own weapons. They were under the impression that when she sold the one weapon, that she did not own anymore," Drake told reporters. "As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house."

Three of those weapons were used in Monday's attack at The Covenant School, where Hale was once a student, authorities said.

Chief of Police John Drake is prayed for at the entrance of The Covenant School on Tuesday. Seth Herald / Getty Images

There's no immediate proof that Hale was intending to kill specific people on that campus, police said.

"We have no evidence that individuals were specifically targeted. This school, this church building was a target of the shooter," Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron.

"But we have no information at present to indicate the shooter was specifically targeting any one of the six individuals who were murdered."

In addition to the three 9-year-olds who were killed, the school's head, a janitor and a substitute teacher were also killed.

