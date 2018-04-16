According to her account, the payoff attempt occurred on March 28, when the teenager and her mother, Lisa Lorincz, went to MSU offices to sign up to speak at this month's Board of Trustees meeting.

Running into Engler in the hallway, Lorincz said she professed her love for the university and her desire to help the school heal the broken trust from the Nassar scandal. Instead, she says, the pair were ushered into a conference room in which Engler was joined by an MSU counsel, Carol Viventi, who was not introduced as a lawyer at the time.

"Mr. Engler then looked directly at me and asked, 'Right now if I wrote you a check for $250,000 would you take it?'" the younger Lorincz said in her statement.

Parents of sexual abuse victims, from left, Glen Black, Tammy Bourque-Stemas, and Valerie von Frank stand by the elevator waiting for trustees to arrive for a Michigan State University board meeting on April 13, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Clarence Tabb Jr. / Detroit News via AP

The meeting allegedly went downhill from there, particularly after Kaylee's mother, Lisa, broached the subject of the recent arrest of Nassar's boss at the school, Dean William Strampel, for allegedly groping and propositioning medical students and collecting nude pictures of students on his work computer.

"You can't even adequately convey his body language and his tone in a statement," Lisa Lorincz, Kaylee's mother, told NBC News after the hearing ended.

"He turned away from me during the meeting and blocked me, and just was speaking to Kaylee. He sat back in his chair in a way that said, this was no big deal to him."

Larry Nassa stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, on Feb 5, 2018. Rebecca Cook / Reuters file

Engler's short tenure has not been one for the textbooks since he took the post in January after the previous president, Lou Anna Simon, resigned hours after Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for crimes involving Michigan State athletes. A federal investigation was opened in February over the school's record on handling sexual assault cases linked to the Nassar case.

And just this week Engler has come under fire for his handling of a new lawsuit from a Michigan State University student who alleges she was raped by three members of the men's basketball team in 2015 — then discouraged by a campus counseling center from reporting the crime to police.

In response to the suit, the school released a detailed response Tuesday that called many of the allegations "untrue."

At Friday's hearing, though, Engler expressed regret over his school's initial statement in that response, which “provided an unnecessary amount of detail” that may have violated the woman's privacy.