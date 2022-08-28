IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

National Cinema Day to bring $3 movie tickets on Sept. 3

More than 3,000 locations are participating in the one-day event, according to The Cinema Foundation.
An AMC movie theater near Times Square on Oct. 12, 2020, in New York.Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images file
By Diana Dasrath and Mirna Alsharif

On Sept. 3, moviegoers in the U.S. are getting quite the deal: $3 tickets.

The discount, made possible by non-profit The Cinema Foundation, will only be available for one day in celebration of National Cinema Day, according to a news release.

More than 3,000 theaters with more than 30,000 screens are participating in the event, including AMC, Regal and non-franchise theaters.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Moviegoers can find a participating theater near them by visiting the National Cinema Day website.

National Cinema Day organizers described the one-day event as a trial that could become an annual fixture, The Associated Press reported.

"While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S," according to The Associated Press.

