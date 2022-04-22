IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

National Guard soldier goes missing in Texas river trying to rescue migrant

The incident unfolded on the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, about 140 miles from San Antonio.
Texas National Guard Monitors U.S. Mexico Border
A Texas National Guard soldier scans the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande, on Sept. 11, 2014 in Havana, Texas.John Moore / Getty Images file
By Cristian Santana and Mosheh Gains

An Army National Guard soldier went missing in Texas on Friday after jumping into the Rio Grande to help a female migrant struggling in the water, officials said.

The serviceman was serving on Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass, about 140 miles southwest of San Antonio, on the border with the Mexican state of Coahuila.

Personnel for the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol all joined in searching for the serviceman, the National Guard said.

The woman and about four or five other migrants appeared to make it across the river to safety on the U.S. side, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told NBC News.

But the soldier who went into the water at about 8:30 a.m. CDT was not immediately seen, Schmerber said late Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.

Cristian Santana
Mosheh Gains

Mosheh Gains is a Pentagon producer for NBC News.

David K. Li contributed.