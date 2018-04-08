Mattis OKs up to 4,000 National Guard troops for border

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The National Guard will deploy nearly 500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, the government announced Friday, in the first step in President Donald Trump’s plan to curb illegal immigration.

The first troops will arrive in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a senior defense official.

A Pentagon memo about the deployment calls for up to 4,000 troops from border states to be assigned through Sept. 30. It says that the troops will not be used for law enforcement or interaction with immigrants unless Defense Secretary James Mattis approves it, and that the troops will be armed only if required for self-defense. Mattis signed the memo late Friday.

Soldiers from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, preparing to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border on Friday in Austin, Texas. Texas Army National Guard

The initial deployment of 500 will include soldiers and airmen, according to a statement Friday from the National Guard, which said it was also sending "vehicles, equipment and helicopters starting tonight."

Many details, such as total manpower, the duration of the mission and costs, are still being negotiated.

Trump, according to his advisers, is eager to put "boots on the ground" as soon as possible.

Texas Military Department Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris said Friday evening, "Within 72 hours the Texas Military Department will have 250 personnel along with ground surveillance vehicles as well as light- and medium-aviation platforms."

She said that the initial deployment would include command and control and would be “in support of the federal entities already on the border.”