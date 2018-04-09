Mattis OKs up to 4,000 National Guard troops for border

The initial deployment of 500 will include soldiers and airmen, according to a statement Friday from the National Guard, which said it was also sending "vehicles, equipment and helicopters starting tonight."

Many details, such as total manpower, the duration of the mission and costs, are still being negotiated.

Soldiers from the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, preparing to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border on Friday in Austin, Texas. Texas Army National Guard

Trump, according to his advisers, is eager to put "boots on the ground" as soon as possible.

Texas Military Department Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris said Friday evening, "Within 72 hours the Texas Military Department will have 250 personnel along with ground surveillance vehicles as well as light- and medium-aviation platforms."

She said that the initial deployment would include command and control and would be “in support of the federal entities already on the border.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said on Twitter that his office was working with Homeland Security and the Department of Defense and others on plans to deploy approximately 150 National Guard members to the border next week.

Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California — the four states bordering Mexico — will all have to agree on the level of troops they’re willing to commit to the border, and the Defense Department will have to approve funding for the operation. While those details are still being worked out, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday that he wants to send as many as 4,000 troops to the border. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said the administration wants to deploy the National Guard “immediately.”

Our office is working closely with @AZNationalGuard, @DeptofDefense and @DHSgov on plans to deploy approximately 150 national guard members to the border next week — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 6, 2018

The Department of Defense has said it will set up a 24/7 support cell that will provide coordination for the border mission.

The urgency to increase manpower on the southern border follows a sharp uptick in illegal border crossings last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 50,308 immigrants in March, up from 16,588 during the same month last year. Nielsen attributed the jump to the “Trump effect” wearing off and immigrants realizing that they can still be released from detention inside the United States while their court cases proceed.