National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes

National Treasure rumbled to victory at the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, topping Kentucky Derby winner Mage and capping another sad day in the beleaguered sport.

Earlier on Saturday before National Treasure's big win, tragedy struck the sport of kings again as Havnameltdown broke down and threw jockey Luis Saez at the top of the stretch of the $200,000 Grade IIII Chick Lang Stakes.

Havnameltdown's injury to his left front ankle was so severe, the colt was put down on the spot.

The tragedy in the sixth race comes in the wake of a string of equine deaths leading up to the Kentucky Derby earlier this month at Churchill Downs.

Eight horses died in a little more than a week at the famed Louisville course, raising concerns about the sport’s treatments of its animals.

The death cast a pall on the biggest annual day of Maryland racing, as Mage had sought to win the Triple Crown.

Both Havnameltdown and National Treasure are trained by Hall of Fame member Bob Baffert.

With National Treasure's triumph, the list of Triple Crown winners will remain 13 as Mage’s bid for horse racing history came up short in Baltimore.

Justify, in 2018, was the last one to accomplish the feat.

The Charm City day belonged to National Treasure, who delivered an eighth Preakness win for Baffert and first blanket of Black-Eyed Susans to jockey John R. Velazquez.

National Treasure jumped out early and took advantage of a slow pace, as the colt had just enough to hold off a spirited charge from Blazing Sevens.

The 7-5 favorite Mage appeared to be in position to rally for victory, but he couldn't find that next gear down the stretch and finished with show money.

National Treasure was the betting public's second pick at 5-2 and a $2 win bet on the colt brought back $7.80.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is set for June 10, just outside New York City.