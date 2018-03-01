Nationwide search for three suspects in kidnap and rape of 2 Ohio teens

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police in Ohio say nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for three men sought in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teenage girls.

Police in Bowling Green said in a statement Tuesday that one person, a 24-year-old from Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault case involving two sisters who are just 13 and 14 years old.

Police said the man arrested was booked under one name but he later told jailers that was not his real name, and his identity was unclear. It was not clear from online records if he had an attorney. A court date was set for July 11.

A composite view of David Ramos Contreras, Arnulfo Ramos, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel in images released by police. Bowling Green Police Department

The Toledo Blade newspaper, quoting Bowling Green Deputy Chief Justin White, reported that the two girls were staying at a hotel with their mother when the alleged incident occurred, and that the girls were held against their will and sexually assaulted.

Police said arrest warrants on two counts of kidnapping and rape have been issued for David Ramos Contreras, 27, of Mexico; and Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos.

Ages and the citizenship status of Contreras and Adiel were not released.

Police said that Adiel had a permanent resident card out of Florida that listed his age as 19 — but the card was fraudulent.

The investigation began on June 28, police said. Police said that they were assuming that all the suspects in the case were in the United States without authorization.

Bowling Green police said in an updated statement Tuesday that two women were seen with Contreras on June 30 at a Walmart in Holland, Ohio, west of Toledo, and that the women are believed to have given Contreras a ride. Police were asking for help identifying the women.

Bowling Green is a city of around 30,000 south of Toledo.