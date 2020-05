Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was on lockdown Thursday morning amid reports of an active shooter.

The naval air base in Nueces County, Texas, said in a Facebook post that the shooter is believed to be in the vicinity of its north gate.

"If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety," the post read. "Execute lockdown procedures — remain indoors and away from windows."

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.