Navy fighter jet carrying two crashes near Key West, Florida

The two-person crew of a Navy fighter jet on a training flight ejected before the plane crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, the Navy said.

The two crew members aboard the F/A-18F Super Hornet, which was attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, were recovered from the water and were being treated at Lower Keys Medical Center, said the Navy, which didn't disclose their conditions.

A helicopter circles near the area of a downed Navy fighter jet near Key West, Florida, on Wednesday. Barbie Wilson

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told NBC Miami that it dispatched units but that the Navy said it had the situation under control and didn't need assistance.

Key West, part of the Florida Keys archipelago, is the southernmost point in the state, about 90 miles north of Cuba.

NAS Oceana is one of only three Navy master jet bases, which are home to carrier-based tactical jet squadrons and carrier air wings.