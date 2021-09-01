Navy helicopter crashes into sea off San Diego

A Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off Southern California on Tuesday, the military said.

The MH-60S helicopter crashed around 60 nautical miles off San Diego at 4:30 p.m., the Navy said.

The number of people aboard the helicopter was not immediately clear.

The Coast Guard and the Navy were conducting search and rescue operations, the U.S. 3rd Fleet said.

At least one crew member was rescued, officials said late Tuesday.

The fleet said the helicopter was "conducting routine flight operations" when it crashed. It was from the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier.

The MH-60S helicopter can have a crew of four, according to the Navy's website. The military in a statement did not say how many people were on the aircraft.