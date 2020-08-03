Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. Navy vowed to investigate the origins of a nearly two-year-old video, which seemed to show SEALs training attack dogs to go after a man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

In January of last year, an Instagram user posted footage purportedly capturing a K-9 unit attacking, on command, a Kaepernick-clothed trainer during a fundraising event at the independently operated Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida.

That footage was taken down before those two clips resurfaced Sunday on the Twitter feed of noted documentary film director Billy Corben.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The moviemaker has nearly 90,000 followers and the U.S. Navy responded directly to him saying it is investigating the video.

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration," the statement said. "In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey."

The Navy said no active-duty personnel or assets were involved in the dog video, but still promised to investigate.

"The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the US Navy," according to the statement. "We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization's event."

A representative for the museum, which has no formal ties to the Navy, could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Kaepernick, 32, is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who drew national attention for kneeling during the national anthem at football games in 2016, in hopes of drawing attention to systemic racism and police brutality.

He drew widespread condemnation of his silent protest, most notably from President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick, who had led San Francisco to two NFC title games and one Super Bowl, became a free agent after that 2016 campaign and hasn't been signed by any team since. He settled lawsuit against the NFL, claiming he was the victim of collusion by team owners.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7, free safety Eric Reid #35, and outside linebacker Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sidelines during the national anthem before a game on Sept. 25, 2016. Steve Dykes / Getty Images file

The death of George Floyd while in police custody earlier this year in Minneapolis, has sparked worldwide protests against systemic racism.

Kneeling in silent protest has been embraced by hockey players, basketball teams, baseball coaches and players, police and even high school student-athletes in Iowa.

In the second clip posted by Corben, the dogs are called off the Kaepernick-jersey-clad trainer, who was groaning and said, "Oh man, I will stand." Onlookers laughed and armed camouflaged personnel moved in on him.