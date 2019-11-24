Navy Secretary Richard Spencer fired in dispute over discipline of SEAL

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired Sunday by Defense Secretary Mike Esper, who ordered that a Navy SEAL acquitted of accused of murder be allowed to remain in the elite commando corps, the Defense Department said.
Esper had asked for Spencer's resignation after he opposed President Donald Trump's order by tweet that Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher retain the gold Trident insignia signifying his status as a member of the Sea, Air, and Land Teams, or SEALs.
The Navy sought to eject Gallagher and four other sailors from the SEALs after Trump intervened to direct that Gallagher not be demoted following his conviction of having posed for a picture with the corpse of a teenage fighter for the Islamic State militant group.
Esper directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin, said Alyssa Farah, the chief Defense Department spokeswoman.
Esper proposed that retired Navy Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, the U.S. ambassador to Norway, be considered to succeed Spencer.
