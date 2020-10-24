Navy training plane crashes into Alabama neighborhood, killing 2 pilots

A U.S. Navy training plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Alabama, sparking a large fire and killing the two pilots on board.

No civilians were injured in the crash, the U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a Facebook statement.

"Navy personnel are on scene and cooperating with local authorities to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community," the statement read.

The crash happened Friday just before 5 p.m. after a U.S. Navy T-68 Texan II crashed in Foley, about 11 miles north of Gulf Shores on the state's Gulf Coast.

A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed into a home in Foley, Al. via WPMI

Foley fire chief Joey Darby told reporters that there was a "large volume of fire" around the plane, a home, and several vehicles. The blaze has since been fully extinguished, he said.

Officials have not identified the two pilots, saying their names won't be released until family members are notified.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn two of our pilots who lost their lives during an aircraft crash in Alabama today. Our deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shipmates. We have the watch," Chief of Naval Air Training said in a Facebook post.

The aircraft had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Florida, a Navy spokeswoman said.