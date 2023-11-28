Nazi flags and SS history book found in Ohio Walmart shooter's house, records show

Nazi flags and a Schutzstaffel history book were among the items found in the home of the Ohio Walmart shooter who earlier this month wounded four people before killing himself, records show.

The FBI previously said Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, may have been at least partly inspired by violent, racist ideology based on journal writings and other evidence collected after he opened fire at the Beavercreek Walmart on Nov. 20. Details about the writings and other items were not detailed in a statement at the time.

However, court documents now indicate Beavercreek police detectives seized a total of 18 items, including two Nazi flags, the Schutzstaffel — or SS — history book, a shooting complex card, handwritten notes, electronics and a blue folder containing documents, during a search of Jones’ home in Dayton.

The contents of the handwritten notes and the blue folder were not immediately clear Tuesday.

The SS was a paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany during World War II. Schutzstaffel symbols and ideologies have been adopted by white supremacists around the world.

The newly revealed court documents also outline what happened during and following the shooting.

Surveillance video shows Jones exit a 2000 black GMC Sonoma pickup truck, which he left running with the driver’s side door open, at around 8:37 p.m. He was seen walking into Walmart while carrying a rifle, according to court documents.

The Beavercreek Police Department received a call around the same time about a man walking into the store with a rifle. The caller then said the man began shooting.

Shortly after, the department received "numerous 911 emergency phone calls regarding an individual firing a weapon inside the store," according to court documents. A caller described the shooter as a white male wearing a black jacket, jeans and carrying a bag.

At around 8:42 p.m., an officer arrived on scene and found a man matching the suspect's description with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later identified as Jones.

The four victims were a white man, a white woman and two Black women, according to the FBI. All survived, but at least one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

A handwritten note was also found inside the black pickup truck, which was registered to Jones. Police have not said what was written in the note.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.