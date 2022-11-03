NBA Commissioner Adam Silver blasts Kyrie Irving for posting 'deeply offensive antisemitic material'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver blasted Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday, calling out the player's "reckless decision" to post "deeply offensive antisemitic material."

Irving has been roundly criticized since last week when he tweeted a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name.

Rolling Stone magazine said the movie is filled with “antisemitic tropes" and seemingly adopts ideas that are more in line with extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have long been associated with homophobia, misogyny, xenophobia, antisemitism and Islamophobia.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said in statement.

Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of bigotry as he and the Brooklyn Nets both promised to each donate $500,000 toward anti-hate groups. Still, the player has not offed an unequivocal apology.

"While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize," Silver said.

The commissioner vowed to make his concerns known in a face-to-face sit down with mercurial player soon: "I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”