NBA owners approve tentative July 31 restart to season with just 22 teams playing

The NBAapproved a plan to restart the season with abbreviated competition of just 22 teams — tentatively set to begin July 31 with all games played near Orlando, Florida.

The NBA Board of Governors voted to approve the plan on Thursday, according to a statement from the NBA, with the plan contingent on sealing an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort.

The plan calls for the top 22 teams of the 30 teams to play eight games to finish off their regular season.

“The Board’s approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Thursday. “While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts."

Like a normal season, the top eight teams of the Eastern and Western would qualify for the playoffs but this season would have a twist. If the No. 9 team is within four games of the No. 8, they'd face off to get into that the conference quarterfinals, it was reported.

The plan now has to be sent to the National Basketball Players Association, which must ratify it to resume play.

