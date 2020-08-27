NBA referees hit the pavement, showing unity with player walkout after Jacob Blake shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NBA referees left the hardwood and hit the pavement on Thursday, showing unity with a player walkout against police brutality in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

Referees living and working inside the NBA bubble near Orlando donned black T-shirts with the words “Everybody Vs. Racism," outside their Disney hotels.

Their protest comes after NBA playoff games were postponed Wednesday. With the entire NBA season now hanging in the balance, the league's Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The referees union said in a statement Thursday that its members were marching "against racism and grieve for the black lives taken too soon."

"Join us as we unite in the bubble, and around the world, to fight injustice and police brutality," the union said.

The show of support for players comes despite a their fraught relationship between the two groups over the past several years.

Members of the ⁦@OfficialNBARefs⁩ leading a march on the Disney campus to show support for everyone standing against racism. pic.twitter.com/vOtBgnQy2D — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) August 27, 2020

Three Major League Baseball games, three WNBA contests and five Major League Soccer matches were also called off Wednesday in light of the upheaval over Blake's shooting.

The Wednesday sports walkouts were led by the Milwaukee Bucks, who normally play their home games at Fiserv Forum, almost 40 miles south of where Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday, officials said.

Viral video footage of the confrontation appeared to show Blake walking away from police before an officer, identified as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey, opened fire from behind at close range.

Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down from the shooting, family members and lawyers said.

