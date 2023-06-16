NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for waving a gun on Instagram Live

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games without pay, his second significant suspension in less than two months after he was again seen waving a gun in May on Instagram Live, the NBA announced Friday.

Morant posed with a gun in a car during a May 13 livestream after leaving a social gathering in Memphis, the league said in a statement. He was previously suspended eight games without pay for waving a gun March 4 while intoxicated during a livestream at a Denver area club, the league said.

Morant’s suspension begins immediately and will remain in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The leagues said he will also be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to the hardwood and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the suspension.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Silver continued: “For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant broke his silence in May on his latest gun controversy. He said he was taking “full accountability.”

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant, 23, said. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do.”

“My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” he said in a statement shared by his representative.

The Grizzlies, at the time, said Morant was suspended pending a league review.