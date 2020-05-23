NBA in talks to possibly resume season at Walt Disney World Resort

The NBA is in "exploratory" talks with the Walt Disney Co. to possibly restart its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in late July.
Image: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 15, 2020.Stacy Revere / Getty Images file

By Maia Davis

The restart would be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which would act as “a single site ... for games, practices and housing," spokesman Mike Bass said.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” Bass said in a statement.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

