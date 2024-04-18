NBA YoungBoy arrested in Utah on weapon and drug charges

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested in Utah on six charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and for a pattern of unlawful activity — both Class 2 felony charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and who previously went by NBA YoungBoy, was taken into custody by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 2:50 p.m., according to police records. No bail was set.

YoungBoy’s lesser charges include procuring or attempting to procure drug/prescription, identity fraud, forgery and possession of other controlled substances.

The Louisiana-born rap star, who has memorable features on songs by Migos, Juice Wrld and Tyler, the Creator, had been serving strict house arrest after a pair of arrests during a 2020 music video shoot. He was indicted in March 2021 after he was allegedly caught possessing two guns as 16 people were arrested on drug and weapon charges while filming a music video in an abandoned lot. YoungBoy is still awaiting trial on those gun charges.

In December, a federal judge eased the conditions of his house arrest so YoungBoy could access mental health treatments, but the “Make No Sense” rapper’s request for more time in the recording studio was denied.

In 2022, YoungBoy was found not guilty of “knowingly” possessing a firearm during a separate arrest relating to a 2021 incident in Los Angeles. The rapper was pulled over by LAPD and was arrested after a brief foot chase, when officers discovered a pistol underneath the passenger seat of his car.

During that trial, a district court judge ruled to exclude the use of YoungBoy’s lyrics as evidence. In 2023, the rapper said in a Billboard cover story that he regretted his violent lyrics and planned to become Mormon.