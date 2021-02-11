NBC New York reporter Katherine Creag dies suddenly at 47

NBC New York reporter Katherine Creag, who was a familiar face to those who turned to Channel 4 for local news, died suddenly Wednesday, according to the station.

Creag, 47, started at WNBC in 2011 and covered a variety of topics.

She worked as recently as Wednesday morning, the station reported. No other details were shared.

"Instantly recognizable for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh, Creag was the first face many New Yorkers woke up to every day," NBC New York said.

Known as Kat to her co-hosts and viewers, Creag spent five years at Fox before joining NBC. The New York University graduate won or shared in winning multiple Emmy, AP and Murrow awards.

"For 10 years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered. She was thoughtful, funny and relentless," WNBC's vice president of news, Amy Morris, said in an email to the staff. "And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile."

A native of Manila, Philippines, Creag had a passion for Filipino food and was the first to alert colleagues to a new spot to try, NBC New York reported.

The station said she will be remembered for her endless energy, even when reporting to work while it was still dark, and her generous support of multiple charities.

Creag is survived by a son, two daughters and her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner.