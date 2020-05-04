NBC News Chairman Andy Lack to step down, transition out of company

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack will step down from his role and transition out of the company by the end of the month, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Monday, as part of a larger corporate reorganization.
In a memo to the news organization, Shell wrote that the company's news networks will be organized into a single unit led by Cesar Conde, currently the chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and Telemundo.
Conde will assume a new position as chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, made up of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC, and Mark Hoffman, chairman of CNBC, will now report to Conde, Shell said.
"Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013," Shell said in a statement. "Most recently, Cesar has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one Spanish-language network, and through its news division has played a critical role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and trailblazing political reporting."
NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.
In another aspect of the reorganization, Shell said Mark Lazarus will be chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, leading a single division that "closely aligns NBCUniversal's television networks, International Networks and the new Peacock streaming service." The networks include NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, USA, SyFy, Bravo and others.
Lack will leave NBC News after initially becoming its president in 1993. After subsequent stints at Sony Music Entertainment and Bloomberg, he returned to NBC News in 2015.
