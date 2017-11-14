NBC dismisses a news executive for misconduct

NBC News dismissed a senior executive Tuesday after multiple women accused him of misconduct.

The executive, Matt Zimmerman, senior vice president for booking, worked in the company's news division, and was one of the top bookers of talent and guests for "Today."

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy," the company said in a statement, referring to NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC. "As a result he has been dismissed.”

Zimmerman was not in the office on Tuesday and could not be reached for comment. The nature of the accusations against him were not immediately clear, though NBC policy requires executives to notify the human resources department if they are dating a direct report.

He is the latest media and entertainment executive to lose his job since accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein opened a floodgate of allegations against other men a month ago.

MSNBC political contributor Mark Halperin was also forced out after a number of women stepped forward to allege he touched them inappropriately while they worked at ABC News. Kevin Spacey was stripped of a movie and dropped from upcoming projects. Other executives who have lost their jobs include Leon Wieseltier, formerly of the New Republic, and Michael Oreskes, a top news executive at National Public Radio.