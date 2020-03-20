NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A longtime employee of NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff members.
Larry Edgeworth, 61, who worked in an equipment room at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues, according to his wife, Crystal.
"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote Friday morning.
Edgeworth previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, during which he was well-known to many network correspondents with whom he traveled around the world.
"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote.
Stacy Brady, NBCUniversal's executive vice president of field and production operations, "says he was known as the 'gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back,'" Lack added.
Other NBC News employees remembered Edgeworth for his professional demeanor and affability in any circumstance.
"Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent, said. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."
In a tribute on Instagram, "TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said her "heart breaks" after learning Edgeworth died after getting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
"I adored Larry," she wrote. "We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy."
"Larry, dear, I will miss you," she added.
Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.
"We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time," Lack wrote.
At least two other NBC News employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, prompting network officials to require most staffers at offices and bureaus across the country to work from home.
After an employee of the 3rd hour of "TODAY" tested positive, hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker began broadcasting from home as a precaution. Guthrie also began co-anchoring from home.
Other NBC workers who came into contact with the employee were being asked to self-isolate.
"We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,'' NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement Monday.
On Thursday night, Oppenheim said a Nightly News staffer based at 30 Rockefeller Plaza also tested positive. The employee has been working from home since March 13, when symptoms began.