Nearly 1 million Crock-Pots recalled after complaints of burn injuries

The company that owns Crock-Pot has recalled nearly 1 million pressure cookers due to potential burn risk.

The recall only covers the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers that were manufactured between July 2017 and October 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

All other products from SunBeam Products, the Florida-based owner of Crock-Pot, were not affected and are safe to use.

"The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked," the CPSC said. "This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product."

SunBeam Products received “119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first degree to third-degree burns,” according to the CPSC.

Affected consumers were advised to discontinue using the product in pressure cooker mode, but were allowed to continue use for slow cooking and sauteing, the agency said.

The CPSC said those who were affected should contact Crock-Pot immediately to receive a free replacement lid.

“All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards,” Crock-Pot said in an online statement. “However, Crock-Pot has identified that the lids of select 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers can detach during use if not used in accordance with the owner’s manual.”

The replacement lid will be updated with new iconography, quick reference instructions, and design changes that prohibit the product from starting unless the lid is properly locked, according to Crock-Pot.

The company said it hopes the changes will help prevent common misuses, including exceeding the maximum amount of liquids and improperly securing the lock mechanism before starting the pressure cooker.

According to Crock-Pot’s recall page, customers can determine whether their Crock-Pot was affected by looking at the product number on the bottom of the unit, along with the date code engraved at the base of the electric plug’s prongs.