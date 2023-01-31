Nearly 1,000 flights canceled as 'dangerous' ice storm sweeps southern U.S.

Nearly 1,000 flights within, into and out of the United States were canceled Tuesday as an ice storm swept over parts of the southern U.S.

The storm was concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, leaving the region hardest hit by travel issues, with 288 flights canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

The area is home to both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines and as of early Tuesday morning at least 319 Southwest flights were listed as canceled, along with 308 American flights. At least 90 Southwest flights were delayed, while 29 American flights were also listed as delayed, according to FlightAware.

The ice storm was expected to be "prolonged and significant" and to "continue impacting a large area from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley," the National Weather Service said.

It said the "dangerous" ice storm is expected to continue into at least early Thursday, bringing cold air, freezing rain and sleet, along with travel chaos and delays.

"Widespread total ice accretion of greater than 0.25” is likely from West Texas to western Tennessee, with localized areas receiving as much as 0.75," the National Weather Service said. That amount of ice, it warned, could lead to hazardous travel conditions, along with tree damage and scattered power outages across the hardest-hit regions.