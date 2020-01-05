Nearly $20,000 of 'high-value' jewelry stolen from Costco in Illinois

Three suspects were arrested after nearly $20,000-worth of "high-value" jewelry was stolen from a Mettawa, Illinois, Costco early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Joseph D. Page, 24, Cortez R. Morrow, 37, and Clarence D. Blanchard, 26, have been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into the Costco.
Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and a Canine Team from Gurnee Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday after a broken glass door and a propped-open security door were found, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release.
While forming a perimeter around the Costco in Mettawa, about 40 miles north of Chicago, police received a call that the three suspects were running eastbound across a nearby highway.
Seeing an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on the highway, the suspects dropped the bags they were carrying and fled southbound, according to the release.
An officer and his canine partner eventually located the suspects attempting to hide behind a concrete wall supporting a highway sign.
The sheriff's office later recovered the bags, containing the nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry.
The suspects have been transported to to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, where the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charges against them.