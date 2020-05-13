Watch live: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus briefing

Nearly 200 goats escape quarantine and take over San Jose streets

In an attempt to eat flowers on the other side of the fence, one of the goats began breaking its boards.

By Gwen Aviles

A herd of nearly 200 goats made their escape Tuesday when they broke the boards of an electric fence and took over East San Jose streets.

"When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street," tweeted Zach Roelands alongside a video of the incident. "This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine."

Roelands' father, Terry, told NBC Bay Area that he'd been using goats a few times a year to clear the brush, ever since the the hill behind his home caught on fire about 15 years ago. This year, however, the goats were able to leave the area. According to Roelands, one of the goats started breaking the boards on the fence in an attempt to eat flowers on its other side and the other goats followed suit.

The goats then proceeded to roam the streets, until a neighbor was able to lead them back to the ranchlands. Though the incident only lasted minutes, it provided a bounty of laughs. Zach Roelands is asking those who enjoyed the video of the goats to make a donation to Feeding America, an organization working to combat hunger.

The recent spectacle echoes one in 2018, during which more than 100 goats invaded an Iowa neighborhood and raptured the community's lawns. However, this time around the physical damage was minimal with only a couple of plants knocked down.

