Nebraska mall shooting leaves one critically injured; suspects at large

Authorities are looking for the suspects who opened fire Saturday in a Nebraska mall, critically injuring one person.
Officers went through the Westroads Mall in an attempt to locate the suspects Saturday afternoon. However, they "fled the scene and are at large," the Omaha Police Department tweeted.
The mall stated on its website that it was closed for the remainder of the day.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Public Safety said in a notice to the campus community that the shooting took place at noon. The school is about a mile from the shopping center.
"Officers were called to a potential active shooter situation ...," the department said. "It is believed that two suspects fled from the scene."
Students were urged people to stay away from the mall.
Critics of the state's Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, noted on social media that he signed a symbolic proclamation earlier in the week that designates Nebraska a pro-gun "Second Amendment Sanctuary State."
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NBC affiliate WOWT reported at least one other person was hurt in the shooting. That person's status was unknown.