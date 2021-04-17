Nebraska mall shooting leaves one critically injured; suspects at large

Authorities are looking for the suspects who opened fire Saturday in a Nebraska mall, critically injuring one person.

Officers went through the Westroads Mall in an attempt to locate the suspects Saturday afternoon. However, they "fled the scene and are at large," the Omaha Police Department tweeted.

Shooting Incident at Westroads Mall. One victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Suspects fled the scene and are at large. OPD is searching the entire mall as a precaution. Please avoid the area. A press release will be sent later with more information. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 17, 2021

The mall stated on its website that it was closed for the remainder of the day.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Public Safety said in a notice to the campus community that the shooting took place at noon. The school is about a mile from the shopping center.

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday April 17, 2021. via Google

"Officers were called to a potential active shooter situation ...," the department said. "It is believed that two suspects fled from the scene."

Students were urged people to stay away from the mall.

Critics of the state's Republican governor, Pete Ricketts, noted on social media that he signed a symbolic proclamation earlier in the week that designates Nebraska a pro-gun "Second Amendment Sanctuary State."

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NBC affiliate WOWT reported at least one other person was hurt in the shooting. That person's status was unknown.