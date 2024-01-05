Neri Oxman, billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s wife, accused of plagiarism in MIT dissertation

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has been a vocal critic of Harvard’s recently-resigned president Claudine Gay over allegations of plagiarism and her handling of antisemitism on campus. Now his wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of similar plagiarism in her own MIT dissertation.

Oxman, an American-Israeli designer who was a tenured professor at MIT, reportedly plagiarized parts of her 2010 doctoral dissertation at MIT, a Business Insider article published Thursday claimed. NBC News hasn’t been able to independently verify the report.

The article highlighted issues similar to those found in Gay’s academic work, mainly involving passages that were missing quotation marks for proper citations.

While Ackman didn't back down from his scrutiny of Gay — going so far as to say she should not remain as a faculty member due to her "serious plagiarism issues" — he defended his wife on Thursday in a post on X, saying "part of what makes her human is that she makes mistakes."

Neri Oxman and Bill Ackman attend an event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York in November. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Oxman plagiarism claims

The Business Insider report claimed Oxman “plagiarized multiple paragraphs of her 2010 doctoral dissertation” and found “at least one passage directly lifted from other writers without citation.”

Oxman apologized for several issues found in the report on X Thursday, but stressed "I have always recognized the profound importance of the contributions of my peers and those who came before me."

The report noted “four paragraphs in my 330-page PhD dissertation: 'Material-based Design Computation'” where “I omitted quotation marks for certain work that I used,” she wrote.

“For each of the four paragraphs in question, I properly credited the original source’s author(s) with references at the end of each of the subject paragraphs, and in the detailed bibliography end pages of the dissertation,” she explained. “In these four paragraphs, however, I did not place the subject language in quotation marks, which would be the proper approach for crediting the work. I regret and apologize for these errors.”

Oxman explained that she wasn't able to thoroughly check the claims of the report because not all of her sources are readily available online.

“Unfortunately, because some of the original sources are not online, and Business Insider was unwilling to give me beyond 4pm to review these citations, I cannot confirm whether Business Insider or the sources I referenced for this paragraph are correct,” she wrote in reference to one issue the report pointed out.

“When I obtain access to the original sources, I will check all of the above citations and request that MIT make any necessary corrections,” she added.

Oxman said she spent 15 years at MIT, where she enrolled in the PhD program in 2005, obtained her PhD in 2010 and joined the faculty that same year. She left the prestigious institution in 2020 after getting married and moving to New York City.

Ackman's scrutiny of Harvard and Gay

Ackman was very vocal in his criticism of Gay.

The prominent hedge fund manager spoke out online against Harvard over the Ivy League institution's response to campus protests of the Israel-Hamas war, and of Gay's congressional testimony regarding the handling of antisemitism on campus.

That pressure against Gay culminated when plagiarism allegations surfaced regarding her academic works.

Harvard University President Dr. Claudine Gay testifies during a House hearing on campus antisemitism on Dec. 5. Graeme Sloan / Sipa USA via AP file

The Harvard Corporation ordered an investigation that “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation,” but found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.

Gay ultimately stepped down on Tuesday, and Ackman did not relent in his criticism.

On X, he criticized the Board for supporting Gay, calling it a “grave and continuing reputational disaster to Harvard and to the Board,” called for Board members who supported Gay to resign and did not agree with Harvard’s decision to keep Gay as faculty.

“There would be nothing wrong with her staying on the faculty if she didn’t have serious plagiarism issues. Students are forced to withdraw for much less. Rewarding her with a highly paid faculty position sets a very bad precedent for academic integrity at Harvard,” he said in a separate tweet.

But Ackman supported Oxman on Thursday after she was accused of similar plagiarism.

“You know that you struck a chord when they go after your wife, in this case my love and partner in life,” he wrote on X. “Please see her post below about today’s Business Insider piece about her dissertation. Part of what makes her human is that she makes mistakes, owns them, and apologizes when appropriate."