Nevada bookmakers score super profit thanks to Kansas City Chiefs victory

Nevada casinos made near-record Super Bowl profits from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers, regulators said Tuesday.
More than $154.67 million in wagers were made in Nevada on Sunday's big game and books scored more than $18.77 million in profits for sports books, the state's Gaming Control Board announced.
Since Nevada regulators began tracking Super Bowl action with the 1991 title game, only the 2014 game was more profitable for the house. Nevada books made more than $19.67 million from the Seattle Seahawks blowout of the Denver Broncos six years ago.
Nevada's big win stood in stark contrast to the nation's second biggest gaming state, New Jersey, where sports books lost $4.28 million after bettors in that state made more than $54.2 million in Super Bowl bets.
The contrasting Nevada-New Jersey bottom lines mirrored last year's game when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams. In both cases, Nevada action was heavy on West Coast teams that lost pro football's title game.
"We're closer to California and the West Coast so we got an influx of 49ers money," said Jeff Stoneback, director of trading operations for MGM Resorts International. "If you're a fan of a team, you're a fan of the team. You're not going to want to bet against your team."
Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said Nevada books also made big money off the over-under bet, with most gamblers wagering that the two teams would score more than 53.5 combined points. Kansas City won, 31-20.
“There’s no doubt the total was a bigger decision for us than the side itself," Kornegay said. "People come to Nevada to watch things happen, so they tend to bet the over.”
In the wake of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lifted sports gambling prohibitions, seven states outside Nevada accepted their first Super Bowl bets in 2019: Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
The Chiefs closed at 1.5-point favorites in most sports books across America. And gamblers east of Nevada tended to back Kansas City, leading to book losses outside the Silver State.
Pennsylvania gamblers made more than $3.3 million on Sunday off their Super Bowl bets of a little less than $30.7 million, according to Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board records made public on Tuesday.
In Delaware, fans placed more than $2.1 million in Super Bowl wagers, leading to about $229,000 in losses for First State bookmakers, Lottery Director Vernon A. Kirk said.
In one of the few places outside Nevada where the house was a big winner, Rhode Island gamblers placed $5.51 million on Sunday's big game and lost nearly $805,000, the state lottery announced.
At Mississippi's 27 state-regulated books, there was $6.7 million wagered on the Super Bowl, in a significant boost from last year's handle of $4.7 million, according to Allen Godfrey, executive director of the state's Gaming Commission.
West Virginia enjoyed a similar boost in action, as gamblers there, at three casinos and online, wagered nearly $3.9 million on Sunday's big game. That's up from last year's $2.8 million in Super Bowl action in the Mountaineer State, West Virginia Lottery spokesman Randy Burnside said.
Sunday's big game saw first-time action in six additional states: Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, New York and Oregon.
Iowa regulators estimated that its residents made more than $6.5 million in first-time Super Bowl wagers in the Hawkeye State, officials said. Books in Iowa, which shares a southern border with the Chiefs home state of Missouri, "lost a significant amount of money," as locals bet big on Kansas City, Iowa Gaming Association CEO Wes Ehrecke said.
New Hampshire football fans wagered about $2.31 million via a mobile app, according to state lottery officials. While New Hampshire did not reveal if players or the book won more money, the fantasy sports company DraftKings, which operates digital sports betting for the Granite State, said 60 percent of money wagered on point spread bets was on the victorious Chiefs.
Arkansas accepted about $705,000 in Super Bowl wagers at three locations, according to Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state's Department of Finance and Administration.
First-time bettors in Oregon put down about $1.95 million in online Super Bowl wagers and gamblers lost about $153,000, lottery spokesman Chuck Baumann said.
Data for Super Bowl wagers in Indiana, New York and New Mexico were not immediately available, regulators in those states said. The Hoosier State won't make its numbers public until March 10, while New York regulators refused to share any of their information.
Sports betting in New Mexico is only done through two Native American casinos, which are not subject to state regulators. Reps for both operations declined to share their Super Bowl data.