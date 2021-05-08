In Nevada, drivers can be arrested for unpaid tickets. Activists are fighting to change that.

Jessica Washington, a single mother of two, moved from Chicago to Las Vegas in 2006 after she lost her airline job and needed a fresh start. In some ways, she found it: She moved into a roomy apartment, got hired by the Transportation Security Administration, and bought a used BMW.

Then the police began stopping her.

The first time was for a broken taillight, which she said came with a warning from the officer: “You’re going to get pulled over a lot driving this car.” Washington took it to mean that as a Black woman driving a nice automobile, she would be seen as suspicious.

The stops continued, for minor violations, even after she switched cars. She soon fell behind paying the tickets and her insurance, which led to more tickets, and more fines and fees that she couldn’t cover.

Then she learned how harsh her adopted state was for drivers in her predicament: Nevada is one of 13 states that consider traffic violations misdemeanor crimes, and when she didn’t pay, courts issued warrants for her arrest that included additional fines on top of what she originally owed. When she found a better paying job as a casino security officer, a warrant turned up on the background check; she settled it by rushing to court to get on a payment plan, which included more fees.

Since moving to Nevada, Washington has received dozens of tickets totaling about $4,431, a debt that ballooned to more than $20,000 with additional fines and fees, according to data analyzed by a law clinic that recently began helping her. She has paid more than $11,000, and the clinic’s volunteer lawyers helped her get some of the fines and fees waived. But she still owes $1,886.

The system is “money hungry,” Washington, 37, said. “And it’s hard to dig your way out of that hole.”

Washington is among thousands of people in Nevada with warrants out for their arrest because they have not paid traffic tickets. And it doesn’t affect everyone equally: A 2003 study found racial disparities in traffic stops, with Black and Hispanic drivers more likely than whites to be pulled over statewide and in Las Vegas.

State lawmakers are currently debating a bill that would decriminalize those minor traffic offenses. Similar measures have come up four times since 2011, but have failed to pass after courts and local governments complained that the loss of revenue from fees collected on warrants would wreck their budgets. They’ve made the same argument this time around.

Advocates of the bill, part of a movement to scale back police enforcement of petty crimes, say the measure will save money by reducing the time and expense of putting people in jail. They see the bill as an important step toward reducing the government’s reliance on fines and fees.

“What they do with traffic in Nevada is an egregious example of the power of the state to sanction people for minor conduct,” said Lisa Foster, the co-director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, an advocacy group that supports the Nevada bill.

But the measure only goes so far. While it would eliminate the threat of arrest and reduce some court debt, it wouldn’t change the front end of a ticketing system that throws people into debt in the first place.

Conversations about this issue and similar ones are underway across the country. Reformers are calling for changes to the way police enforce traffic violations and other low-level crimes, saying they feed a cycle of punishment and debt that disproportionately affects poor people, especially Black and Latino residents in highly policed neighborhoods — an inequity documented in a 2015 Department of Justice report on Ferguson, Missouri.

In many states, people who don’t pay traffic tickets have their licenses suspended, which is not as severe as an arrest warrant but another way that financial penalties disproportionately affect low-income Americans and increase the chances that they will be confronted on the street by police, advocates say. Among the many examples, they say, is the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last month after he was pulled over for an expired registration.

Some states and cities have moved to curb officers’ ability to make traffic stops. But in many parts of the country, these efforts face opposition. Law enforcement authorities often see the policing of minor infractions as a way to prevent more serious crime, and local governments often rely on the revenue to run their courts. That is what has kept Nevada reform advocates’ goals modest.

“It’s pretty minor what we are trying to do, and still it’s an uphill battle,” said Nick Shepack, the policy and program associate at the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. “Police officers are still going to be able to pull someone over for a very minor traffic violation, including some we all make every time we drive.”

How driving becomes a crime

Even before her traffic tickets began to pile up, Washington lived paycheck to paycheck.

Washington, who has an 18-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son who is autistic, found a job in 2006 as a TSA screening officer. She brought home about $1,600 a month, more than half of which went to rent, she said. Her car payments ate up another $300 a month. Therapy for her son cost about $50 an hour, and wasn’t covered by her health insurance. After food and gas, there wasn’t much left over, and Washington was forced to let some of her bills go unpaid. That included car insurance and other driving-related fees.