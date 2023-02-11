Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas.

The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline.

A spokesperson for the company said the station and the pipeline have been isolated and shut down while they try to fix the issue.

"There are no injuries or fire reported as a result of this incident," spokesperson Katherine Hill said.

Officials in Clark County, Nevada, said the emergency declaration will allow the state to lift restrictions on trucking and other delivery methods to bring fuel into the county.

"This leak has not impacted the supply of fuel, but rather the method in which this fuel normally comes into Southern Nevada," county officials said in a tweet. "Clark County is in regular communication with Kinder Morgan and they are working as quickly as possible to repair the leak."

The officials added that "this declaration allows for our region to leave no stone unturned as we seek to continue to provide unleaded and diesel fuel to our residents as well as our emergency response providers."

Lombardo urged residents not to panic buy so it does not create unnecessary shortages. But videos posted on social media showed cars lined up at local gas stations.

Kinder Morgan said it is still investigating the cause and quantity of the leak and the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified.