Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Democratic governor said he was tested with a rapid test in Carson City as part of a regular protocol.

A PCR test, which stands for polymerase chain reaction, was conducted and the governor is awaiting those results, he said. Antigen tests can be very fast, according to Food and Drug Administration and Prevention, while PCR tests take longer but are considered highly accurate.

The governor said he is quarantining at home. His office said he was not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, but that he did report feeling fatigued earlier this week — something he had attributed to his schedule.

As part of a regular testing protocol, I underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, November 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. I also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time. pic.twitter.com/bfI16HlTpk — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 14, 2020

Nevada, like much of the United States, is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. "Nevadans need to accept and understand this reality now and change behaviors immediately," the governor said Tuesday.

All residents must operate in a "'Stay at Home 2.0' mentality" similar to measures from the spring, which include things like staying home as much as possible and avoiding gatherings regardless of the size, he said.

He said he was asking Nevadans to voluntarily do their part, but that in two weeks, he could take what he described as stronger action.

Nevada has seen more than 116,700 confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 1,800 deaths, according to the state.

Nationwide, the U.S. has been breaking all-time daily records for new reported cases — most recently on Thursday when 161,651 cases were reported, according to an NBC News count.

Nationwide, there have been more than 10.7 million Covid-19 cases with more than 245,000 deaths, according to NBC News' count.