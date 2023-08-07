Nevada man accused of murdering Naomi Irion dies by suicide in jail while awaiting trail

A Nevada man accused of killing 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot last year, died by suicide in jail on Sunday, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Driver, 43, was awaiting trial for Irion's death at the Lyon County Jail in Nevada when he died. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Irion's March 12 disappearance.

Deputies at the the Lyon County Jail were conducting a routine check and inmate headcount at around 6:17 p.m. when they found Driver to be unresponsive, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The deputies administered lifesaving measures to Driver, including CPR, and an ambulance was dispatched to the jail.

Driver was pronounced dead by medical personnel after several rounds of unsuccessful CPR.

"Preliminary details thus far indicate that Driver committed suicide by asphyxiation," Sheriff Brad Pope said in the news release. "Driver was housed in a maximum security jail cell and had no contact with other inmates."

Naomi Christine Irion. FBI

Nevada State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Driver's death, according to the sheriff's office.

"I want to express my sincerest condolences to the Irion family," Pope said. "My thoughts and prayers are with you."

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. March 12 in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, a city about 30 miles east of Reno. Her brother, Casey Valley, 32, said surveillance video from the store showed a man in a mask and hoodie walk to the parking lot from the direction of a dirt lot. The man then circled Irion’s car before forcing his way in.

“He circled around the parking lot maybe to make sure there were no witnesses,” Valley said. “He came up behind the car and forced his way into the driver’s side of the car. Maybe her door was unlocked. He either said or did something to make her move to the passenger seat, and then he drove her car away into an unknown direction.”

Irion’s car was later found in an industrial area in Fernley. On March 30, her body was discovered in a remote gravesite in an area east of Reno, authorities said.