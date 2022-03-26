Nevada man arrested on kidnapping charges in Naomi Irion case, woman still missing

A 41-year-old Nevada man was arrested Friday on kidnapping charges nearly two weeks after a woman vanished from a Walmart parking lot.

Troy Driver, of Fallon, was taken into custody by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are still searching for the victim, Naomi Irion, 18.

A pickup truck believed to be connected to the kidnapping was also recovered and taken into evidence, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement.

Further details about Driver's arrest were not immediately available.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. March 12 in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley. Her brother, Casey Valley, 32, said surveillance video from the store showed a man in a mask and hoodie walk to the parking lot from the direction of a dirt lot. The man then circled Irion’s car before forcing his way in.

"He circled around the parking lot maybe to make sure there were no witnesses," Valley said. "He came up behind the car and forced his way into the driver’s side of the car. Maybe her door was unlocked. He either said or did something to make her move to the passenger seat, and then he drove her car away into an unknown direction."

Irion's car was later found in an industrial area in Fernley. Police said her vehicle was searched, forensically analyzed and the evidence recovered is being tested.