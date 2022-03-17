The brother of a missing Nevada woman, who disappeared Saturday from a Walmart parking lot, said chilling surveillance video shows a man force his way into her car before driving away.

Naomi Irion, 18, of Fernley in Northern Nevada, was last seen about 5 a.m. at the store’s parking lot, according to a Wednesday statement from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Irion’s four-door sedan was later found in an industrial area in Fernley, and a suspect believed to be driving a dark, newer model Chevrolet High Country pickup may know her whereabouts, police said.

Irion’s older brother, Casey Valley, 32, told NBC News on Thursday that surveillance footage from the Walmart shows a man wearing a face mask and a hoodie walk to the parking lot from the direction of a dirt lot, circle his sister’s car and then force his way in.

“He circled around the parking lot maybe to make sure there were no witnesses,” Valley said. “He came up behind the car and forced his way into the driver’s side of the car. Maybe her door was unlocked. He either said or did something to make her move to the passenger seat and then he drove her car away into an unknown direction.”

Representatives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached Thursday to corroborate Valley’s account. Valley also told NBC affiliate KRNV in Reno about the video.

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a press conference about the case later Thursday.

“The forensic evidence discovered, to date, continues to lead Lyon County Investigators to believe Naomi’s disappearance is suspicious in nature,” the sheriff office’s statement said. “The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding the disappearance and whereabouts of Naomi Irion, the Chevrolet pickup vehicle and/or information concerning possible contacts that persons may have had with Naomi.”

Irion’s car has been searched and forensically analyzed, police said.

“Evidence has been recovered and is being expedited for testing through the Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section,” police said.

Irion worked at Panasonic and would take a bus to her job after parking at the Walmart, KRNV reported.

Valley, who lived with his sibling, said he wants the suspect to know: “We just want Naomi back — period,” he said. “We just want Naomi and we’re not going to stop until we find her.”