New arrests made in connection with violent Charlottesville rallies

Several people were taken into custody on Tuesday morning in connection with the violent rallies held in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, officials told NBC News.

Brian McGinn, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Virginia, confirmed to NBC News that several individuals had been arrested but said the number of people taken into custody and the charges were still under seal.

The charges stem from the torch-lit march on the University of Virginia campus on Aug. 11, 2017, and the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, where one person was killed, Ginn said.

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 11, 2017. Stephanie Keith / Reuters file

The charges will be announced at a 2 p.m. ET press conference held by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Thomas T. Cullen, and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas Chadwick.

The new charges were not related to the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car drove into a crowd of protesters, according to a law enforcement source. Nineteen people were hurt.

The Justice Department charged the man accused of driving the car, James Alex Fields Jr., 21, of Maumee, Ohio, with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heyer, and 28 hate crimes involving an attempt to kill people.

The marches last year were marked by violent clashes between the white nationalists, Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis attending the Unite the Right rallies and counterprotesters.

DeAndre Harris, a protester who was beaten by members of the Unite the Right rally, suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and head lacerations that required eight staples, She was initially arrested and charged as part of a confrontation with lawyer Harold Crews. Harris was later found not guilty.

One of Harris' attackers, Jacob Scott Goodwin, was later found guilty of malicious wounding.

President Donald Trump added to the controversy after he took 48 hours to respond to the rallies, then saying that there was blame to be shared by "both sides" and that it was unfair to suggest that all the torch-wielding marchers at the rally were Nazis or white supremacists.

"You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said. “I think there is blame on both sides."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.