New England Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills

The Patriots wide receiver was arrested after he jumped on the hood of a vehicle and caused damage Saturday night.
Image: New England Patriots player Julian Edelman warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 4, 2020.
New England Patriots player Julian Edelman warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 4, 2020.Maddie Meyer / Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Ben Kesslen and Kelcey Henderson

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalism Saturday evening in Beverly Hills, California.

Edelman jumped onto the hood of a driver's car at around 9 p.m. Saturday causing damage, Beverly Hills police said in a statement. He was released on a citation and is schedule to appear in court on April 13.

NBC News was unable to immediately reach representatives for Edelman on Sunday.

The arrest comes a week after the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Tennessee Titans. This January marks the first time since 2009 the team did not make it to the NFL's divisional round in the postseason.

Edelman was named MVP last year for Super Bowl LIII.

Image: Ben KesslenBen Kesslen

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 

Kelcey Henderson