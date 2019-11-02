Breaking News Emails
The bodies of a missing New Hampshire couple were found buried on a Texas beach where they had gone camping in an RV.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Friday that bodies found earlier this week were identified as James and Michelle Butler, NBC Boston reported. The Nueces County medical examiner in Corpus Christi, Texas, has ruled the deaths homicides.
The couple from Rumney, New Hampshire, had set up camp with their truck and RV trailer on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, during the week of Oct. 15.
Their relatives filed a missing persons report about a week later, on Oct. 23, after not hearing from them, according to NBC Boston.
Several state agencies were searching the area for the missing couple on Sunday, Oct. 27, when a deputy located the woman’s remains in a shallow grave, the sheriff’s office said. The man's body was later discovered under hers.
James Butler, 48, was a U.S. Navy veteran and a "full time RV'r," according to his Facebook page. His wife, Michelle, was 46.
His sister, Deborah Lynn van Loon, said that her brother wanted to travel around the country with his wife and they decided to visit the South Texas coast.
Van Loon said law enforcement officials told her they acquired footage that shows her brother's RV crossing into Mexico with someone who wasn't her brother at the wheel.
The investigation is ongoing, NBC Boston reported.