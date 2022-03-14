New Hampshire man dies when truck falls through ice of frozen pond

The passenger of a New Hampshire pickup truck died Sunday morning after becoming trapped underwater in a frozen pond when the vehicle plunged through the ice, according to police.

A local racing group confirmed the victim was John “Jack” Otis Cook, a 70-year-old ice racing enthusiast. The driver was able to escape and survived.

The Union Leader reported that Cook and the driver were surveying ice thickness prior to Sunday Lakes Region Ice Racing Club races prior to the tragic accident.

A Mayhew Funeral Services obituary said Cook was an “avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping” and racing who became an "an important part in forming the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, where he raced since 1980."

The LRIRC did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

The fatal Sunday morning incident at Berry Pond in Moultonborough, 50 miles north of the capital Concord, is still under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police.

The New Hampshire Dept. of Fish and Game declined to release additional information but wrote in a press release that everyone involved with the fatal incident was “experienced at traveling on ice and [was] familiar with this particular waterbody.”

“Recent rapid changes in the weather have created variable ice conditions state wide," NHDFG wrote. "Unfortunately, in this case, over a foot of solid ice was bordered by a thin area that gave way to the weight of the front end of the vehicle.”

According to historical weather data for the Moultonborough area, temperatures one week before the fatal plunge were above 60º and since then did not stay below freezing for more than a few hours at a time.

On Facebook, other club members posted memories of the racing club regular, with one referring to his nickname "Gentleman Jack," and another saying he "always had a smile on his face no matter win or lose."

"RIP Jack you made it proudly to the finish line!"