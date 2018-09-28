Subscribe to Breaking News emails

New Hampshire man grows heaviest pumpkin in North American history

by Associated Press
The winner was a pumpkin weighing a U.S. record 2,528 pounds, grown by Steve Geddes, of Boscawen, New Hampshire.Paul Hanson / AD4ce Media

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation.

An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 lbs.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money.

The Guinness World Records website lists the world's heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.

