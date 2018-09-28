Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation.

An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 lbs.

The winning pumpkin weighing a U.S. record 2,528 pounds, grown by Steve Geddes, of Boscawen, New Hampshire. Paul Hanson / AD4ce Media

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money.

The Guinness World Records website lists the world's heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.