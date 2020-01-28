The new owner of a Maryland home that was sold at a foreclosure auction found a woman's body inside, according to police.
The District Heights home-buyer found the body on Saturday morning, according to Prince George’s County police.
A neighbor told NBC Washington that a woman with special needs had lived in the home with her grandmother until the older woman died more than a year ago. A caretaker stopped coming to the home months ago, the neighbor said.
“We stopped seeing all traffic, so naturally we thought that she was gone with the family,” he said, adding that the utilities had been turned off after the foreclosure.
“If we knew that she was still in there, we would have at least knocked on the door,” the neighbor said. “We would have at least asked her, 'Is everything OK?'"
Police told NBC News that investigators do not suspect foul play.
It was not immediately clear how long ago the woman died, and police are waiting for autopsy results.