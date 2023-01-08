New Jersey art teacher allegedly overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students

A New Jersey art teacher was arrested after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl in front of middle school students at a Westfield school, according to a news release from police.

Frank Thompson, 57, was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children in connection to an incident that occurred in Nov. 2022.

The Westfield Police Department received a report on the morning of Nov. 29 from a school resource officer that Thompson was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on a classroom floor at Roosevelt Intermediate School.

Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, N.J. Google Maps

The art teacher “was discovered and observed in distress by students” and was receiving treatment by a school nurse, police said.

The school resource officer allegedly observed signs of a drug overdose in the teacher and administered Naloxone Hydrochloride, also known as “Narcan,” an opioid overdose treatment. Thompson then showed signs of improvement.

Following the incident, investigators allegedly found fentanyl and “various items of drug paraphernalia” in a closet in the classroom.

Thompson is due in court on Feb. 1.

"While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment," said Superintendent Dr. Raymond González in a statement. "We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department."

It's unclear if Thompson is still employed by the Westfield Public School District.