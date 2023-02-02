New Jersey borough council member fatally shot in vehicle, prosecutors say

A New Jersey borough councilwoman was fatally shot in a car Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Eunice Dwumfour, a member of the Sayreville Borough Council, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting unfolded before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Samuel Circle in Sayreville, according to a press release by the prosecutor's office and police.

Officers responded to the scene and located a woman in her vehicle “who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” the release said.

Dwumfour, 30, died at the scene.

Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a news release Thursday: “As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour.”

“Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying,” she wrote.

She said she's confident the police department and the prosecutor's office will lead to "a quick and successful conclusion" and "the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible."

Eunice K. Dwumfour. Borough of Sayrville

Mahesh Chitnis, a neighbor, shared a tribute to Dwumfour on Facebook, saying they both served on Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission.

He said Dwumfour was shot while returning to her home, and the shooting unfolded about 300 feet from his own residence.

“I am shocked, scared and heartbroken,” the post said. “She was a woman full of life. When she missed HRC meeting she used to ask me to put her on speaker phone so that she could participate. I was looking forward to meeting her tomorrow in our monthly meeting. We will miss her…”

Juan Rodriguez and Nelia Rodriguez, both members of the Human Relations Commission, also shared a tribute on Facebook.

“She was an amazing friend, a woman who loved God. We were just at our HRC meeting Jan. 5th, 2023 and I just saw her this morning at the store. I remember saying to her I see you at the HRC meeting tomorrow not knowing tonight was going to be the end of her life," the post said. "I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life. You will be missed my dear, precious friend.”

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

According to the council's website, Dwumfour was serving a term from 2022 to 2024. She had a background in information technology, and previously worked as the director of churches for Champions Royal Assembly, according to her LinkedIn page.